DMB 2020 Summer Tour Confirmed Affected

|DMB Hub
Download the new app from antsmarching.org: DMB Hub. The Hub, News, Tour Central, Live Show Updates, Push Notifications and the Setlist Game.
|Similar News Stories
DMB 2020 Summer Tour Confirmed AffectedPosted by Joe M in Tour News at 3:32pm on Wednesday, Apr 22nd, 2020
This news should not come as a surprise given COVID19 pandemic, but the Dave Matthews Band 2020 Summer Tour has indeed been affected (in addition to the current confirmed cancellations of Australian shows and 2 festivals.) What may be a surprise, is this was decided weeks ago and still no information has been published.
The latest update on the state of the tour comes via Jeff Coffin during a hosted session titled "Keeping the Beat" that took place last night (4/21). During the session Jeff Coffin mentions "the Dave Matthews Band tour as been pushed back until at least the end of July / early August. And that was a few weeks ago that it was pushed back that far."
The information, while to the point, still spurs lots of questions, which you can understand band management, touring company, promoters and venues are all trying to work out (not only for DMB but for other bands.) Questions such as; Will the shows be cancelled or postponed? (A designation that could impact the possibility of refunds.) Which/How many shows should be affected initially/totality? Will the dates be rescheduled? Will there be refund options? Can people keep their seats if they choose? How will future scheduling work when the future of mass gatherings is unknown? The struggle of how much information to share when you don't yet know all the answers, and what is an over or under reaction.
The band's tour schedule had them playing through to West Palm Beach, FL on July 31st and August 1st, and then having the month of August off (as they typically do.) The optimists out there will view August as a prime time to look to reschedule shows. But with 24+ shows affected prior to the West Palm Beach shows, that's a significant amount to reschedule. As planned now the tour would pick back up September 2nd in Vancouver prior to the Gorge on Labor Dave weekend. (With complications already associated with the rescheduled Summerfest and existing show dates.)
Other major acts have already announced cancellations, including Dead & Co, Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi, the Biebs, etc. (some of which stretched into September originally, as the DMB tour currently does.) Also mayors of major cities, like L.A. and New Orleans, are recommending that all festivals, concerts, and large events be cancelled for the rest of the year. And possibly the most telling for the live concert space is from Live Nation President Joe Berchtold, who was asked specifically when the live-concert business would restart, said Thats actually a question that cant be answered right now." (via CNBCs Squawk Alley.) He mentioned Theres a long way to go" and discussed the idea of no concerts for 15-18 months.
We'll keep you updated as we gather more details. But in the mean time you can catch Dave Matthews perform this Friday, April 24th at 5:30PM ET on earthdaylive2020.org in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Or you can check out the latest addition of DMB Radio on SiriusXM Radio (initially) on channel 176 or on the app under Rock. And don't forget to pick up your firedancer face mask on the DMB Store.