Dave on the 2022 Midterm Campaign Trail

Dave on the 2022 Midterm Campaign TrailPosted by Joe M in Tour News at 11:30am on Saturday, Oct 22nd, 2022
No, Daves not running for office, but he is performing at several Get Out the Vote events in support of senate midterm contests, taking place the following week on Tuesday, November 8th. For anyone thats followed this band for a while or attended a show this year, Daves message of voting importance wont come as a surprise. Dave will join 3 events. The first is on Monday October 24th in Columbus, OH. The second the following day in Raleigh, NC. And the third the day after that, the 26th, in Pittsburgh, PA. The events are free, with asks to RSVP (however admittance is first come, first served in most cases if demand exceeds capacity.) With elections happening everywhere, its not unlikely there may be other events in the days leading up to election day. More details on the 3 events with RSVP links are available on davematthewsband.com