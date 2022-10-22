Dave on the 2022 Midterm Campaign Trail

Want to hide all ads on Ants? Click here

   
Posted by Joe M in Tour News at 11:30am on Saturday, Oct 22nd, 2022

No, Daves not running for office, but he is performing at several Get Out the Vote events in support of senate midterm contests, taking place the following week on Tuesday, November 8th. For anyone thats followed this band for a while or attended a show this year, Daves message of voting importance wont come as a surprise. Dave will join 3 events. The first is on Monday October 24th in Columbus, OH. The second the following day in Raleigh, NC. And the third the day after that, the 26th, in Pittsburgh, PA. The events are free, with asks to RSVP (however admittance is first come, first served in most cases if demand exceeds capacity.) With elections happening everywhere, its not unlikely there may be other events in the days leading up to election day. More details on the 3 events with RSVP links are available on davematthewsband.com

   
   




   



