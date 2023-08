Tim Reynolds touring December with TR3

Posted by Joe M in Tour News at 11:31am on Saturday, Oct 22nd, 2022

For those on the east coast, your all-things-DMB-2022 doesn’t have to end in November. Starting December, Tim Reynolds, along with Mick Vaughn and Dan Martier, aka TR3, are hitting the road for 13 tour dates, fresh off studio time.The band spent October in the recording studio working on a fresh set of acoustic songs and is anxious to bring them out and perform them live this December. But the shows this tour won’t only be acoustic, as sets will include a mix of the familiar high energy electric rock. The tour starts December 1st in Tampa, FL and continues north finishing in Massachusetts on the 17th.Stops: Tampa, Stuart, & Boca Raton, FL; Asheville & Charlotte, NC; Winchester, VA; Harrisonburg, VA; Philadelphia, PA; Hudson Falls, NY; Morristown, NJ; Fairfield, CT; Concord, NH; Fall River, MA.Full details and ticket links on www.timreynolds.com/tour