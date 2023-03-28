Madmans Eyes continues chart performance & the next single

Tuesday, Mar 28th, 2023

Two months into the release of the first single off of new album(due 5/19/23),continues to represent well on the Billboard Charts for weekly radio spins. Actually,is Dave Matthews Bands best charting song in the last 10 years, going back to 2012 when the songcharted better.Billboard has a number of music performance charts, released weekly. When it comes to radio play, DMB falls to the Adult Alternative Airplay (AAA) chart primarily (occasionally breaking into the Billboard (general) Top 100, or Hot 100 over the years, again lastly with.)debuted on the AAA chart at #23 and steadily moved up the charts each week since then. Moving up to #11 in week 2, then #8 and then #5. And then for the last 4 weeks the song has stayed consistent at the #4 spot. Pretty respectable holding power, and as mentioned better than DMB songs have performed in recent years.Peak position of #4 isnt bad, but it would be a nice cherry if the song could make it to a number 1 position. So if youre one of those that is still a radio listener and have the opportunity to give this favorite band a boost with radio song request(s), you may be able to give it a bump. (is currently being topped by The National, Death Cab for Cutie, and Depeche Mode. So dont request them too, ha.)Butstaying power on the charts raises some interesting timing questions on when it makes sense to release the 2nd single for the album. Youd expect timed to help with approaching album release, however ifis doing good, no particular rush, which may mean longer to wait.What will be the 2nd single off the album? Well now that production versions of the album are starting to make it out in the wild (as seen on social media posts from the band members), we may have a clue. Stickers on the album that highlight featured songs list a second song as, which you can likely infer as being the second single from the album, similarly titled conveniently. Time will tell. Until then, happylistening. Heres the youtube link if you want to jump back in.: Stickers lie, it's a trait of theirs. Never trust a sticker. Unless it's a 'Hello My Name Is', those you can sometimes trust. Anyway, the second single from the new album is