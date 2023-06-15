Ants Podcast 108: Walk Around the Moon

|DMB Hub
Ants Podcast 108: Walk Around the MoonPosted by Matt Yette in Podcasts at 8:21am on Thursday, Jun 15th, 2023
While Matt and Joe have been able to enjoy some face time over the last couple of years, the podcast has definitely not been as fortunate. The fellas return with aplomb after a 20-month hiatus with hot takes abound on the band's latest effort, Walk Around the Moon. You might be surprised at what they have to say, as opinions develop in real time during this episode. Enjoy!
