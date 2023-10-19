|DMB Hub
BTCS Vinyl 2.0: New Exclusive Variant Pre-Orderable (and half sold out)Posted by Joe M in Album News at 7:34pm on Thursday, Oct 19th, 2023
After waiting 20+5 years (smile), the highly desired and highly requested new vinyl pressing of the Dave Matthews Band - Before These Crowded Streets album, has moved into a new 'highly' category, highly sought after. So much so that official DMB store BTCS vinyl pre-orders have sold out, including the exclusive Red and Blue Swirl edition, and the Yellow variant (though it's still available for pre-order from Walmart). That leaves just the standard Black variant left in the store, until today that is.
The band has announced "due to overwhelming demand" that a new option of Ultra Clear is available, exclusively through the official store. And if the behind-the-scenes inventory counts are accurate (which, they seemed to have been for the other editions) the Ultra Clear edition is already about halfway to sold out (also). So if you want one, or in need of a holiday gift for a very appreciative DMB fan (I'm 'not' talking about me), you may want to jump on it now. But, not to fret. (Random "fret" side note: origin of fret in this context is not of the stringed musical linage, instead Old English freton meaning to 'consume' your thoughts. Digress...) Not to fret, as we would anticipate the Black edition will have enough quantity for those needing a copy at a later date.
Editorial Opinion: You haven't heard BTCS until you've heard it on vinyl with headphones. I know how snobby that may sound, but I truly reserve that bold of a statement for a conclusion that will deliver. It is a whole experience. If you haven't had that chance yet (which let's be real, it hasn't been the easiest to be in the presence of original BTCS vinyl), then I implore you to indulge this opinion. BTCS vinyl + headphones = core (musical) memory
And if you needed more than that, this pressing, marking the 25th anniversary, includes a new insert booklet with some new photos. Preorders are expected to ship on November 1st, with the official release date of November 3rd.
May this release increase the fervor of the forever debate of what is the best song from this album, or even more relevant to this release, which vinyl 'side' (of the 4) is the best. Cheers and happy listening to one of the band's greatest albums.
Track Listing:
Side A:
1. Pantala Naga Pampa
2. Rapunzel
3. The Last Stop
4. Don't Drink The Water
Side B:
1. Stay (Wasting Time)
2. Halloween
3. The Stone
Side C:
1. Crush
2. The Dreaming Tree
Side D:
1. Pig
2. Spoon